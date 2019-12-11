TORONTO -- A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in North York on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 11 Field Sparroway, in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police said the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp. Jim Gotell said the man, who lives in the area, was shot in a parking lot.

Two suspects were seen fleeing on foot west of the parking lot, Gotell said.

No suspects’ descriptions have been released.

The homicide unit has been notified.

Gotell is urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police.