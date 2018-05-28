

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting outside a high school in Malvern overnight, Toronto police confirm.

Police say 21-year-old Venojan Suthesan was gunned down outside Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, located near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way, at around midnight.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Monday morning, Homicide Det. Andy Singh said Suthesan was a resident of the area where the shooting took place and was not previously known to police.

A suspect description has not yet been provided but Singh said police are searching for a single suspect who was spotted fleeing the scene.

“As you can see this is a residential area… so we are going to be relying on canvassing for video and witnesses and such to get us more information, which will be forthcoming later on this morning,” Singh said.

A man who claims to be the uncle of the victim said his nephew was studying accounting at York University.

“He’s never been in trouble,” the man told reporters at the scene. "He’s a good student."

The Toronto District School Board confirmed Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute and nearby Dr. Marion Hilliard Senior Public School will be closed today for the police investigation in the area.

“We are going to be conducting a forensic examination and our forensic officers will be here for the better part of the day,” Singh added.

Police are asking anyone who can account for Suthesan's whereabouts on Sunday to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.