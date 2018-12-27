

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being shot in North Etobicoke last week.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the area of Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road.

Toronto police said that a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were in a vehicle when they were shot. A 51-year-old man in the area was also struck by a bullet.

All three men were transported to hospital.

On Thursday, police said the 20-year-old had succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Toronto-resident Cimran Farah.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have security video of the area to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is the city’s 96th homicide of the year.