TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information after a 20-year-old man was left with a life-altering injury from an apparently random attack with a paintball gun in Mississauga.

The incident happened on August 16 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. as the victim was walking from his home to a bus stop in the area of Monica Drive and Lockington Crescent.

According to police, strangers in a passing vehicle fired multiple paintball rounds at the man. As a result, he required surgery for his injuries and has been left with a serious, life-altering injury, police said.

Peel police told cp24.com that the victim has no idea who his attackers were and that the assault was unprovoked.

“Investigators are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dashcam video from the area during the time of the incident,” police said in a news release. “Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who may have experienced a similar incident in this area recently.”

There is currently no suspect information available. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.