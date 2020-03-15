Police say that a 20-year-old man is expected to survive after he was shot at an apartment building in the city’s Parkwoods neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the address on Rowena Drive near Victoria Park Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm outside the building. Police say that several shots appear to have been fired in the lobby of the apartment.

The man was rushed to hospital but is now listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police say that they are searching for a male suspect, who was spotted getting into the back of a dark-coloured SUV that was last seen headed southbound on Victoria Park Avenue. The suspect is described as heavy set and approximately 25-years-old.

“Numerous officers are on scene at the moment, including our guns and gangs unit, our forensics identification services unit along with officers from 33 and 41 divisions,” Insp. Mandeep Mann told CP24 at the scene. “The scene is being examined forensically and we do have officers conducting a canvas to locate any evidence, including video surveillance footage, that can help us identify exactly what transpired here.”

The roads in the vicinity of the building were initially closed but have since reopened. Police remain on scene.