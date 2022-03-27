Man, 19, killed in single-vehicle crash in Vaughan

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Vaughan on Saturday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 8 p.m.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.

The York Regional Police Service's major collision investigations unit is now looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.