Man, 19, in life-threatening condition following shooting in Brampton
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 8:15PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 8:53PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Brampton that sent one man to hospital with critical injuries.
TORONTO -- A 19-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Glidden and Hale roads, east of Rutherford Road South, shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Peel police said a male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Officers are looking for a suspect who fled the area, police said. However, no suspect description has been provided.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.