Man, 19, charged in fatal Brampton stabbing
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 8:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 8:28PM EDT
A 19-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a home in Brampton on Thursday night.
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report a male who had been stabbed.
Paramedics pronounced a 45-year-old man dead at the scene. He was identified as Edmondo Samuel.
Investigators believe Edmondo was stabbed in the course of an altercation that took place in his home.
A suspect identified as Kevon Samuel was arrested at the scene.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage from that night is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.