Man, 18, charged after dog shot and killed at downtown Toronto park
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a downtown Toronto park last month.
In a news release on Saturday, police announced the arrest of Toronto resident Netanel Maxyutov in the Sept. 26 incident at Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley streets.
Police said the incident began with an argument between two men. One of them left the area and allegedly returned with a firearm.
He allegedly then shot the other man’s dog before fleeing.
Officers arrived and helped the man take the dog to an emergency vet, but the canine, believed to be three years old, was pronounced dead.
Police said Maxyutov has been charged with discharging a firearm recklessly, possessing a firearm without holding a licence, possessing a firearm knowingly without holding a licence and killing/maiming/wounding a dog.
He was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
