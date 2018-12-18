

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Malvern overnight.

The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Crittenden Square, located near Finch Avenue and Tapscott Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he is now undergoing surgery.

The suspects are still outstanding, investigators say.

According to police, at least six gunshots were fired.