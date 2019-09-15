

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says that she is “deeply shocked and saddened” in the wake of a shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy and left five other people with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred in a parkette behind an apartment complex near Morning Star and Goreway Drives on Saturday evening.

Police have said that multiple suspects armed with semi-automatic weapons fled the scene after the shooting.

The victims in hospital include a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a woman in her 50s, according to police.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Crombie called the shooting “simply unacceptable.”

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to our first responders who quickly responded to the scene,” she said. “As a member of the police board, I am committed to ensuring Mississauga remains one of the safest cities by working to get illegal guns off our streets.”

Peel Police Chief Chris McCord told reporters early Sunday morning that it was too early to say whether the shooting was gang-related, though he conceded that the brazenness of violence was “very concerning.”

He also said that there is a “genuine concern for public safety” with multiple armed suspects now roaming the streets.

In her statement, Crombie urged “anyone with information to contact police immediately.”

“My thoughts and prayers remain with the young victims and their families,” she said.

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, Peel police said that they will continue to have a presence at the scene "while evidence is secured and canvassing for witnesses and video is conducted."

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.