Male without vital signs after shooting in Scarborough's South Cedarbrae area
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 7:06PM EDT
A male is without vital signs after a shooting in Scarborough's South Cedarbrae neighbourhood.
It happened in the Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive area, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6:45 p.m.
Toronto police say witnesses reported hearing six shots in the area. Officers arrived on scene to find a victim "on the ground" without vital signs.
Paramedics have rushed him to local hospital via emergency run.
No information on possible suspects was immediately available.
More to come...