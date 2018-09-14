

CTV News Toronto





A male is without vital signs after a shooting in Scarborough's South Cedarbrae neighbourhood.

It happened in the Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive area, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6:45 p.m.

Toronto police say witnesses reported hearing six shots in the area. Officers arrived on scene to find a victim "on the ground" without vital signs.

Paramedics have rushed him to local hospital via emergency run.

No information on possible suspects was immediately available.

More to come...