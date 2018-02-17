

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say two males in custody after one of them was allegedly seen walking through the Eaton Centre with a gun on Saturday evening.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says Eaton Centre mall security contacted them at 7:39 p.m. after they allegedly spotted a male walking with a group and displaying a gun.

Other callers reported to police seeing the suspect at Shuter and Richmond streets prior to his entry into the mall.

“(He) had apparently shown (the firearm) to a group of his friends who he was with,” Arrogante told CP24. Arrogante said security spotted the group in the mall’s food court.

Police say security guards followed the suspect to TTC’s Dundas Station where police arrived and detained two suspects.

Arrogante said a firearm was seized and was found to be replica.

The TTC said trains on Line 1 turned back at Union and Bloor-Yonge stations until 8:05 p.m. as a result.

Arrogante said charges may be laid against both suspects.