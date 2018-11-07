Male victim taken to trauma centre after shooting in Rexdale
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 6:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 7:42PM EST
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood.
Toronto police say the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.
A victim found with gunshot wounds in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said that the shots may have come from a white vehicle.