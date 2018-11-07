

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

Toronto police say the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.

A victim found with gunshot wounds in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that the shots may have come from a white vehicle.