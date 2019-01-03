

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting near Toronto Pearson International Airport has sent a male victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

On Thursday night, gunfire rang out near Airport and Derry roads in Mississauga around 10 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the male victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.