Male victim shot near Toronto Pearson International Airport
The scene of a Mississauga shooting on Jan. 3, 2019 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:37PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:13PM EST
A shooting near Toronto Pearson International Airport has sent a male victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
On Thursday night, gunfire rang out near Airport and Derry roads in Mississauga around 10 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the male victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious injuries.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.