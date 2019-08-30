

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:47 p.m. near Main and Church streets.

Police said that an officer was flagged down in the area for someone who needed medical assistance. One person was found suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.