

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in York Thursday evening, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue around 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Shell casings were also found in the area, police said.

Investigators have not released any information about suspects.

This is a developing news story. More to come.