Male victim seriously injured after shooting in York
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:15PM EDT
A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in York Thursday evening, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue around 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Shell casings were also found in the area, police said.
Investigators have not released any information about suspects.
This is a developing news story. More to come.