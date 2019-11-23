A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, near Eglington Avenue East, around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from “serious gunshot wounds.”

No further information has been released regarding suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing news story. More to come.