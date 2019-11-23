Male victim seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 5:15PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 23, 2019 5:19PM EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, near Eglington Avenue East, around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from “serious gunshot wounds.”
No further information has been released regarding suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.
This is a developing news story. More to come.