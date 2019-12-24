TORONTO -- A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Firgrove Crescent and Jane Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Shell casings were found in the area, police said.

Investigators say that they are searching for four suspects, who were last seen fleeing the area in a silver vehicle.