A male victim has been transported to the hospital following a house fire in Pickering Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of York Durham Line and 16th Avenue around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a “fully-involved house fire.”

Aerial footage of the scene shows thick black smoke hovering above a large amount of debris, which is scattered across the area. Small pockets of flames were still visible around 3:30 p.m.

Police said that one male was taken to Sunnybrook hospital following the incident. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Roads in the area are blocked off.

More to come.