

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead after an incident in midtown Toronto, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Broadway Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road around 2 p.m.

Paramedics said that the male was found without vital signs at the scene. Police later said the victim had died.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, according to police. The homicide unit has been contacted to investigate the incident.

Police said that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the incident.