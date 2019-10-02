

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a man in the city’s downtown core.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 10 in the area of Bay Street and Gerrard Street West.

Police say a male victim was kidnapped, assaulted, and held hostage.

According to investigators, the victim was forced to turn over his credit card and PIN number and purchases were made with the card.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Editor's note: Police previously named and released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with this case. Police say this man is "no longer a suspect” and as a result, his name and photograph have been removed from the story.