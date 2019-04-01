

CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been transported to the hospital after a daylight shooting in York on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a gas station near Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Shell casings were found near Bloomsfield Drive and Dane Avenue, investigators said.

No information has been released about the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspects.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.