

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A male victim was taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in Brampton Tuesday night.

It happened at around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Mayfield and McLaughlin roads.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect took off in a dark-coloured sedan, according to police.

No arrests have been made so far.

The intersection was shut down all night as police investigated the shooting.