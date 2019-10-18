

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim is being transported to the hospital after a shooting in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred near St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was “conscious and breathing” and sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

A nearby school was placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution, police said.

This is a developing news story. More to come.