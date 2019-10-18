Male victim injured after shooting in west end
Emergency crews are seen at the scene of a shooting in the city's west end on Oct. 18, 2019. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 2:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 3:16PM EDT
A male victim is being transported to the hospital after a shooting in the city’s west end.
The incident occurred near St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was “conscious and breathing” and sustained at least one gunshot wound.
The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.
A nearby school was placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution, police said.
This is a developing news story. More to come.