Male victim injured after shooting in Jane and Finch neighbourhood
The scene of a shooting in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Dec. 27, 2018 is seen. (Peter Muscat)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:43PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:51PM EST
A shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Thursday night has left a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gunfire rang out near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent at around 7 p.m., Toronto police said.
Officers said they located shell casings and bullet holes in the window of a residence when they arrived at the scene.
No suspect information has been released in connection with this investigation but police said a silver four-door car was seen fleeing the area southbound on Jane Street.
Roads have been blocked off as an investigation is conducted.