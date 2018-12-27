

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Thursday night has left a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gunfire rang out near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent at around 7 p.m., Toronto police said.

Officers said they located shell casings and bullet holes in the window of a residence when they arrived at the scene.

No suspect information has been released in connection with this investigation but police said a silver four-door car was seen fleeing the area southbound on Jane Street.

Roads have been blocked off as an investigation is conducted.