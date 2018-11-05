Male victim in serious condition after daylight shooting in York
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 4:19PM EST
A male believed to be in his 20s has been transported to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in York Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Gloucester Grove and Alameda Avenue, near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition and was rushed to the hospital.
According to Toronto police, there were reports of a black vehicle seen leaving the area.
