

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male believed to be in his 20s has been transported to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in York Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Gloucester Grove and Alameda Avenue, near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition and was rushed to the hospital.

According to Toronto police, there were reports of a black vehicle seen leaving the area.

More to come.