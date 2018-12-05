Male victim in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 5:29PM EST
A man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in a home in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to Morning Star Drive and Corliss Crescent at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a male suffering from at least one stab wound. Police later said the man was in life-threatening condition.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers said the suspect and victim were known to each other. Investigators say there is no risk to public safety.