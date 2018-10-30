

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre after a shooting in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the area of Flowertown Avenue and Major William Sharpe Drive.

Police say the victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet released any details about a possible suspect.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

More to come.