Male victim in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 5:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 6:17PM EDT
A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre after a shooting in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the area of Flowertown Avenue and Major William Sharpe Drive.
Police say the victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not yet released any details about a possible suspect.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
More to come.