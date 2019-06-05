

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An overnight shooting in the downtown core on Wednesday left a male victim with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Investigators told CP24 that when they arrived on scene they located about a dozen shell casings and pieces of a broken vehicle.

The male victim was taken from the scene to hospital in non-life-threatening condition but the vehicle that dropped him off did not remain, according to officers.

Roads were blocked off in the area for a few hours following the shooting but have since reopened.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released by investigators.