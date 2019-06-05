Male victim in hospital with serious injuries after shooting in downtown core
The scene of a shooting int he downtown core on June 5, 2019 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7:41AM EDT
An overnight shooting in the downtown core on Wednesday left a male victim with serious injuries.
Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m.
Investigators told CP24 that when they arrived on scene they located about a dozen shell casings and pieces of a broken vehicle.
The male victim was taken from the scene to hospital in non-life-threatening condition but the vehicle that dropped him off did not remain, according to officers.
Roads were blocked off in the area for a few hours following the shooting but have since reopened.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released by investigators.