Male victim found without vital signs trapped under car in Brampton
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 5:08PM EST
A male victim has been taken to the hospital without vital signs after being trapped under a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Williams Parkway and Highway 410.
Peel paramedics said that emergency crews were working on resuscitating the victim, who has been transported to a local hospital.
No information has been provided about the circumstances leading the victim to become trapped under the vehicle.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.