

CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been taken to the hospital without vital signs after being trapped under a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Williams Parkway and Highway 410.

Peel paramedics said that emergency crews were working on resuscitating the victim, who has been transported to a local hospital.

No information has been provided about the circumstances leading the victim to become trapped under the vehicle.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.