

CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been found without vital signs at the scene of a collision in Etobicoke’s Humber Heights-Westmount neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Scarlett and Hill Garden roads.

Police say the collision was between a motorcycle and vehicle.

Emergency crews are on scene and police say they will be assisting with an emergency run.

Police say roads in the area will likely be closed for a few hours.

More to come.