Male victim found without vital signs after Etobicoke collision: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 7:16PM EDT
A male victim has been found without vital signs at the scene of a collision in Etobicoke’s Humber Heights-Westmount neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Scarlett and Hill Garden roads.
Police say the collision was between a motorcycle and vehicle.
Emergency crews are on scene and police say they will be assisting with an emergency run.
Police say roads in the area will likely be closed for a few hours.
More to come.