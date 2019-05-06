

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has died in the hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. near the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road.

Police said that a male victim was located at the scene and transported to a trauma centre. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two suspects were arrested nearby in connection with the incident, police said, and a weapon was seized.

No further information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the stabbing. Police have said that no charges have been laid yet in connection with the death.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Roads in the area have been closed.