

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. inside a building located in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets, near Dundas Street East.

When investigators arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified.