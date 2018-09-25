Male victim dead after shooting in Regent Park: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 5:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:49PM EDT
A male victim has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.
The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. inside a building located in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets, near Dundas Street East.
When investigators arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified.