One male has been critically injured following a reported drive-by shooting in the city’s east end.

According to investigators, reports indicate that one person in a vehicle shot at another vehicle near Danforth and Chester avenues at around 10 p.m.

One male victim was injured and was conscious and breathing when taken to a trauma centre. He is believed to be in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

As many as four vehicles were involved in a collision in the area.

Police initially said they were investigating if a weapon found in a damaged vehicle at Castle Frank Station was related to the shooting. They later said no damaged vehicle or weapon was found but that shell casings were located in the area.

A large scene was cordoned off by officers for the investigation and subway trains were briefly bypassing Castle Frank Station on Friday night.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.