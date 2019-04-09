

CTV News Toronto





A male believed to be in his teens has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street, near St. Clair Avenue West.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

On social media, Toronto police said there were “possibly four male suspects.”

No further information has been provided regarding suspect descriptions or the circumstances of the shooting.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.