Male teen in critical condition after North York shooting: paramedics

A male teen is in critical condition after a shooting in North York overnight, according to Toronto paramedics.

At around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting in the Downsview Park trail area, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue.

A male teen was located with a gunshot wound and rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.