Male suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in northwest end of city
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:37PM EST
A male victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in the northwest end of the city on Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 8 p.m. near Keele Street and Ingram Drive.
No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.
Officers are continuing to investigate in the area.