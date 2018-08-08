Male suffers critical injuries in Scarborough West Hill stabbing
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017 .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 1:57PM EDT
A male has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.
It happened near the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road intersection at around 12:30 p.m.
Toronto police say officers arrived to the area to find the victim in life-threatening condition. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital's trauma centre for treatment. His age is not yet known.
A male suspect was arrested a short time later, police say but there was no immediate word on charges.
More to come...