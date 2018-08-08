

CTV News Toronto





A male has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.

It happened near the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road intersection at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto police say officers arrived to the area to find the victim in life-threatening condition. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital's trauma centre for treatment. His age is not yet known.

A male suspect was arrested a short time later, police say but there was no immediate word on charges.

More to come...