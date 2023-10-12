Male student stabbed outside Toronto high school: police
Toronto police say they are on-scene after a student was reportedly stabbed outside a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 p.m., nearby David and Mary Thomson Collegiate.
Officers said a male student was attacked and stabbed outside the school.
Police confirmed the student is suffering minor injuries.
Two suspects are in custody, police said, but they did not provide any details about them.
More to come...
