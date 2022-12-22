Male stabbed multiple times in Rexdale, nearby school under hold and secure

Police are responding to a Thursday morning stabbing in Rexdale that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries and placed a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order.

It happened in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., Toronto police said in a tweet.

While the stabbing did not occur at the school, police said that nearby Greenholme Junior Middle School has been placed under a hold-and-secure measure as a precaution.

Speaking to CP24, police said initial reports indicate the victim went to the school to seek help.

In an update, police later said the exact scene of the stabbing was located near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.