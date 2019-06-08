Male shot with pellet gun in North York sustains serious injuries
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 10:24PM EDT
One male has been rushed to hospital after he was shot with a pellet gun in North York on Saturday night.
The exact location of the incident is not yet known but police say a male victim was found in a supermarket near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9 p.m.
The victim, who is believed to be in his late 40s, was initially believed to be in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police later said the victim was shot with a pellet gun and the injuries were not as serious as previously thought.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.