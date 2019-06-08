

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been rushed to hospital after he was shot with a pellet gun in North York on Saturday night.

The exact location of the incident is not yet known but police say a male victim was found in a supermarket near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 40s, was initially believed to be in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later said the victim was shot with a pellet gun and the injuries were not as serious as previously thought.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.