

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting on Friday afternoon in Etobicoke has left a male victim with serious injuries.

Toronto police said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the victim, who was shot “multiple times.” He was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released thus far, but police said a suspect vehicle, described as a four-door black sedan, was last seen heading southbound on Islington Avenue at a “high rate of speed.”

Roads have been blocked off nearby.

More to come…