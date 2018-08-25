

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the corner of Midland and Broadbent avenues, north of Eglinton Avenue East, after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a male suffering from an upper body injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say multiple suspects were seen running from the scene in a southwest direction.