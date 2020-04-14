TORONTO -- One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive at around 9 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said a male victim was located after gun shots were reported in the area. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, Peel police said.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene and a number of road closures are in effect, police said.

There is no word so far on any possible suspects.