

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the city’s Fashion District early on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the corner of King Street West and Brant Street sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say the victim was standing on a sidewalk when he became involved in an argument with three people in a car.

Someone in the vehicle fired at least four shots at him and he was struck twice.

Officers arrived to find the victim conscious and breathing. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say they are searching for a newer model red Lexus sedan that was last seen heading west on King Street and south on Portland Street.

An image of the vehicle was released by investigators.

King and Brant streets as well as Spadina Avenue and King Street West were both closed for a time to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400.