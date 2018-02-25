Male seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 6:19AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 6:21AM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Scarborough.
It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road early Sunday morning.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear but paramedics say one male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious.