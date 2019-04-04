

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting near a bar in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood overnight.

The shooting occurred near a pub in the area of Marlee and Glencairn avenues at around midnight.

One male victim was located a few doors down from the bar suffering from serious but non-life-threatening leg injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics for treatment.

Shell casings were found inside a bullet-riddled Jeep Liberty parked on Marlee Avenue. Police say they believe the gunman fired as many as 15 rounds from the vehicle.

Police have confirmed to CP24 that three male suspects were spotted fleeing from the Jeep, which investigators believe was stolen and may have been used in a shooting in Flemingdon Park last month. The suspects were last seen running west on Glencairn Avenue.

Bullet holes were seen in the door and through the window of the pub. Police say the gunshots narrowly missed a female bartender inside.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.