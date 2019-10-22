

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been seriously injured after a stabbing at a North York food court, police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road, near Finch Avenue West. .

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

No information has been released regarding potential suspects.

The area has been closed off while police investigate the incident.