Male rushed to trauma centre after stabbing at North York food court
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:30PM EDT
A male victim has been seriously injured after a stabbing at a North York food court, police say.
The incident occurred in the area of Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road, near Finch Avenue West. .
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
No information has been released regarding potential suspects.
The area has been closed off while police investigate the incident.