

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Fashion District on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Richmond Street and Augusta Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a male victim suffering from serious injuries.

“The pedestrian was on the roadway when he was struck by a moving, heavy vehicle in the area,” Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters. “He sustained some serious injuries and was transported via emergency run to St. Michael’s Hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.”

The vehicle involved in the incident appears to be a waste removal truck.

Campbell said there are no traffic lights or stop signs on Richmond Street West for pedestrians or vehicles.

“There is no control for pedestrians to cross at this intersection at all so somehow the pedestrian ended up on the roadway and was struck by a vehicle that was going through the intersection and that intersection for vehicles is not controlled either.”

A mechanical inspection of the vehicle is being conducted, Campbell said, and a drone was being used to help investigators reconstruct the scene of the crash.

Campbell also said that officers have spoken with a number of people who witnessed the collision.

The cause and circumstances of the crash has not yet been determined.

Roads in the area were blocked off while police investigated the incident.